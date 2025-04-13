5.9-magnitude quake hits Myanmar: Meteorological Department

The Meteorological Department reported that a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck Myanmar on Sunday morning.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the department stated that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 9.24 am Thailand time.

The division said its epicentre was located at latitude 21.065° North and longitude 96.190° East, approximately 271 kilometres northwest of Mae Hong Son province.

The earthquake was reportedly felt by residents in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.