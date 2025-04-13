5.9-magnitude quake hits Myanmar: Meteorological Department

The Meteorological Department reported that a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck Myanmar on Sunday morning.
The Earthquake Observation Division of the department stated that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 9.24 am Thailand time.
The division said its epicentre was located at latitude 21.065° North and longitude 96.190° East, approximately 271 kilometres northwest of Mae Hong Son province.
The earthquake was reportedly felt by residents in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.
In Chiang Mai, residents on the seventh floor of a condominium in Tambon Suthep, Mueang district, reported feeling a slight tremor and noticed ceiling lamps swaying gently.
In Tambon Thasud, Mueang district of Chiang Rai, residents of the Kemintra boarding house also reported feeling a light tremor and the shaking of beds.
The division further reported that a 1.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in Tambon Mae Na Toeng of Mae Hong Son’s Pai district at 9.42 am. Its epicentre was one kilometre deep, located at latitude 19.553° North and longitude 94.421° East.