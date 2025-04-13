Over 100,000 passengers expected daily at Don Mueang during Songkran

AOT President Kirati Kitmanawat stated that this significant rise in passenger numbers clearly reflects the recovery of the tourism industry, as well as increasing confidence among both Thai and international travellers.
“This is a positive sign for stimulating the economy and generating income for businesses in the tourism and related service sectors,” he said.
He added that Don Mueang Airport is fully prepared to accommodate the surge in travellers, having implemented various systems such as the Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS) and biometric facial recognition.
These systems help to reduce document checks and enable faster clearance through security and immigration, he explained.
Furthermore, steps have been taken to ensure adequate public transport services, the deployment of staff at key locations to assist passengers, and strengthened security measures both within and outside the terminal.
These preparations are intended to ensure smooth and safe travel for all passengers during the busy holiday period, he added.