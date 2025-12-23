Finance Ministry targets speculative online gold trades with possible special tax

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said the ministry is studying the imposition of a special business tax on gold trading that is primarily speculative, with an initial focus on transactions conducted via online platforms.

He said the Revenue Department could issue a regulation requiring online gold trading platforms to keep accounts and submit transaction data for inspection, similar to reporting requirements already applied to food delivery and e-commerce platforms.

Preliminary information suggests only 15–20% of gold transactions involve traditional gold shops with physical delivery, while more than 80% are traded freely through online platforms.

Lavaron said trading volumes on these platforms are extremely high, at times exceeding stock market turnover, yet the activity is not overseen by a dedicated regulator.

A special business tax, he added, would increase “friction” and introduce additional conditions that could slow transaction activity.