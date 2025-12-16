Political vacuum halts new policies, but Finance Ministry backs Q4 growth above 1%

Jindarat Viriyataveekul, director-general of the Public Debt Management Office, said the Savings Bond Plus programme can proceed because it falls under the FY 2026 public debt management plan already approved by cabinet. She said the revamped programme will shift from periodic offerings to monthly sales from January to December 2026, with a minimum monthly quota of 1 billion baht. Bonds will start at 1,000 baht with no maximum, allocated on a “small lot first” basis, with interest rates and conditions to be announced in January 2026. She added that additional channels are planned, including a Bond Connect system under development.

On the transport side, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the dissolution has stalled a planned cabinet proposal to buy back rail concessions from private operators under a “single ownership” model for the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand—meaning the issue will likely be left to the next government.

He said other major projects are also stuck. The high-speed rail linking Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao remains unresolved, after the State Railway of Thailand board agreed on December 12, 2025 to propose changes to earlier cabinet decisions and seek approval to amend the PPP contract on two issues: instalment payments for Airport Rail Link rights, and changing state support payments to a “build first, pay as built” approach. Although the proposal has cleared the SRT board and was set to go to the EEC Policy Committee, he said the caretaker government cannot decide such binding matters—forcing the project to pause.

He added that the U-Tapao airport and Eastern Aviation City project cannot issue a notice to proceed because contract conditions require clarity on interface points with the three-airports high-speed rail, which is still pending—meaning piling and construction cannot begin yet.

Anan Phonimdaeng, deputy governor of the State Railway of Thailand and acting governor, said the House dissolution means projects awaiting cabinet consideration must now be left to the next government. He said one of the SRT’s key investment programmes now on hold is Phase 2 of the double-track railway project, covering six routes with a combined budget of 297,924 million baht, as follows: