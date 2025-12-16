Siam Piwat and Xponential partner with Google Cloud to pioneer Enterprise-Wide AI innovation, as Thailand’s only global destination developer



Success in Action: Real-World AI Adoption

The partnership has already yielded live, operational successes within the ONESIAM SuperApp, replacing legacy rule-based systems with smarter, data-driven AI:

Smarter Discovery with Vertex AI Search: Xponential has integrated Google Cloud’s semantic search capabilities to power product discovery, significantly improving the customer journey with hyper-personalized product recommendations.

AI-Driven Campaign Management: The Group has deployed its proprietary Campaign Management module. This sophisticated system leverages BigQuery as its unified data foundation, enabling real-time, aggregated analysis of customer behavior. The core logic utilizes "Smart Rules," enabled by Vertex AI, for precise targeting and predictive segmentation. This ensures customers receive relevant updates across SMS and email, and app notifications based on their latest actions, rather than static lists. It also embeds text recommendations and translation capabilities, making them directly accessible by system users.

Frictionless Experiences: The "Snap & Collect" feature, powered by Vision AI, and AI-optimized compute and analytics, is now a core part of the user journey, instantly recognizing shopping receipts to automate loyalty rewards and E-Stamping.

"Siam Piwat and Xponential exemplify the transformative potential of AI to not only modernize their operations, but to deliver customer value and hyper-personalized experiences at scale. We are excited to support their AI roadmap as they advance rapidly from data-driven operations to autonomous AI agents,” said Annop Siritikul, Country Director, Thailand, Google Cloud.



The Next Frontier: Agentic AI

With the core platform live and AI integration well underway, Xponential is looking to the immediate future. Over the next six months, the partnership will accelerate the scaling of "Agentic AI" capabilities, empowering end-users with simple drag-and-drop tools to utilize AI for process automation and enhanced personalization. Several key AI Agents are already in deployment:

Predictive Agents: Moving toward "Next Best Offer" models that anticipate customer needs in real-time.

Generative Content and Translation: Leveraging Google’s advanced large language and generative media models to automate content creation and provide instant translation services, ensuring a seamless experience for international visitors.

About Siam Piwat

Siam Piwat is a leading retail and real estate developer that owns Bangkok’s top destinations, including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok. Siam Piwat has 50 subsidiaries across seven core businesses: real estate development, department stores, retail, food and beverage, venue management, digital platforms, and business support.

About Xponential

Founded in 2023, Xponential is the ONESIAM SuperApp Company and the innovation arm of Siam Piwat. It delivers a proprietary SaaS Platform and enables co-innovation for the Siam Piwat Group, utilizing data and AI to drive the future of luxury retail.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.