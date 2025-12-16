FM insists on three ceasefire conditions for Cambodia, says up to 6,000 Thais in Poipet

She reiterated that all Thai operations are carried out under the right of self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter and are consistent with international humanitarian law, principles Thailand adheres to strictly.

Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on December 22

On diplomatic developments, Maratee said Malaysia’s foreign ministry has announced it will convene a Special ASEAN Ministers’ Meeting on December 22. Thailand’s foreign minister is ready to attend and believes an issue of this importance should be discussed in person to enable serious talks. Details, including participation by all ASEAN member states, are currently being co-ordinated.

Thai nationals in Cambodia: Phnom Penh registrations and Poipet estimates

The Foreign Ministry also updated efforts to assist Thai nationals in Cambodia. At present, 669 Thais have registered with the Thai embassy in Phnom Penh to return to Thailand, though the figure may change daily. As of December 15, 352 Thais had already left Phnom Penh, four were awaiting confirmed travel arrangements, and 317 remained.

In Poipet, the number of Thais is estimated at around 5,000–6,000, though this is only an estimate as not everyone has registered.

Emergency documents and flights from Phnom Penh and Siem Reap

The ministry said it stands ready to facilitate emergency travel documents and air travel from Phnom Penh and Siem Reap, urging Thais in Cambodia who wish to return to contact the embassy or the consulate-general at any time.

