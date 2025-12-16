Get to know “Don Benton”, a “Trump ally” lobbying for “US backing for Cambodia” and to “downgrade Thailand” — with contracts revealed showing the Cambodian government hiring five global lobbying firms to wage an information war against Thailand

The Cambodian government hired leading lobbying firms in Washington, D.C. to carry out lobbying, public relations and legal advisory work.

These contracts were registered with the US Department of Justice under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), as follows:

1. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

A leading law and lobbying firm advising the Cambodian government on matters such as bilateral trade agreements and liaison with US government officials.

Responsible personnel: Scott Parven, Stephen Kho, Joseph Fawkner and Josh Teitelbaum

Contract fee: US$60,000 per month

2. Qorvis Communications

A public relations and communications specialist hired to provide strategic communications and media relations services to support public awareness, travel and tourism for the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Contract fee: US$69,300 per month

3. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP

Provides lobbying and advisory services.

Contract fee: US$60,000 per month

4. PacRim Bridges LLC

Provides lobbying and advisory services.

Contract fee: US$41,667 per month

5. National Consulting Services

The Cambodian Embassy signed a 15-month contract, with a monthly fee of US$38,000, with Don Benton, a former Washington State legislator who worked on the Trump administration’s first transition team.

In addition, Matt Keelen of the Vogel Group also works with Benton as an independent contractor.