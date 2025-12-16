Get to know “Don Benton”, a “Trump ally” lobbying for “US backing for Cambodia” and to “downgrade Thailand” — with contracts revealed showing the Cambodian government hiring five global lobbying firms to wage an information war against Thailand
The Cambodian government hired leading lobbying firms in Washington, D.C. to carry out lobbying, public relations and legal advisory work.
These contracts were registered with the US Department of Justice under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), as follows:
1. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
A leading law and lobbying firm advising the Cambodian government on matters such as bilateral trade agreements and liaison with US government officials.
Responsible personnel: Scott Parven, Stephen Kho, Joseph Fawkner and Josh Teitelbaum
Contract fee: US$60,000 per month
2. Qorvis Communications
A public relations and communications specialist hired to provide strategic communications and media relations services to support public awareness, travel and tourism for the Kingdom of Cambodia.
Contract fee: US$69,300 per month
3. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP
Provides lobbying and advisory services.
Contract fee: US$60,000 per month
4. PacRim Bridges LLC
Provides lobbying and advisory services.
Contract fee: US$41,667 per month
5. National Consulting Services
The Cambodian Embassy signed a 15-month contract, with a monthly fee of US$38,000, with Don Benton, a former Washington State legislator who worked on the Trump administration’s first transition team.
In addition, Matt Keelen of the Vogel Group also works with Benton as an independent contractor.
Don Benton is a former Washington State senator who built ties with Donald Trump through his role as Trump’s campaign director in Washington State during the 2016 presidential election.
His relationship with the Trump administration led to several appointments:
As part of the “spearhead” team overseeing the transition at the EPA in early 2017. However, reports said there were conflicts with newly appointed EPA chief Scott Pruitt, and Benton’s policy role diminished.
Shortly after his EPA role, President Trump appointed Benton as the 13th director of the Selective Service System in April 2017. He served until President Biden took office in January 2021.
Benton has a business background and has held political roles, both appointed and elected.
A document from February 2025 states that Don Benton, a former senior adviser to the US president, uses decades of government experience and Trump-era relationships to drive processes that are central to the lobbying and influence industry.
Although his work history includes corporate management and political office, his post-government activity aligns with leveraging experience and connections—especially those built during the Trump administration—to influence policy, which is characteristic of lobbying.
Benton’s National Consulting Services aims to “position the Kingdom of Cambodia as a strong friend of the United States, without undermining the Kingdom’s good relations and friendship with China.”
After his work in the Trump administration and the Selective Service System, Benton has been linked to two main organisations/groups:
National Consulting Services, Inc. (NatsCon):
He serves as managing director of this international advocacy and consultancy firm, founded in 1988. He draws on four decades of experience in governance and business to serve clients, specialising in banking, environmental issues and federal-level defence-related matters.
McKeon Group Inc.:
He served as a senior vice-president at McKeon Group from 2021 to 2024. The firm focuses on helping clients navigate complex government and business challenges, often involving defence, energy and environmental issues.
His work with both groups involves leveraging extensive governance experience, his tenure as a Washington State senator, and relationships built during the Trump administration to provide government relations and advocacy—core functions of the lobbying industry.