Thailand sets three ceasefire conditions for Cambodia

RAdm Surasant Kongsiri, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, held a briefing at the Joint Press Centre for the Thai-Cambodia border situation at the Army Radio and Television Station on Tuesday (December 16).
He summarised the current situation at the border, emphasising the three conditions for a ceasefire that Cambodia must adhere to:
The response from Cambodia is yet to be seen.
Regarding the recent developments, Cambodia has continued its attacks along the border, with clashes persisting throughout the day.
The Thai side reassured the public that it would continue to defend the border and push Cambodia out, emphasising that progress was being made in the situation.
Surasant also addressed the fake news from Cambodia, which claimed that Thai soldiers had been captured.
He confirmed that this was false and reiterated that Thailand had successfully taken control of the Ta Kwai Temple in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, where the Thai flag had been planted.
He added that Cambodia had manipulated images using AI to spread misinformation.
In addition, Lt JG Napassakorn Tipso, Assistant Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, confirmed the cancellation of the curfew in Trat Province, stating that the situation had been brought under control and that residents could now return to their normal daily lives.