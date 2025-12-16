Chinese embassy says Beijing stepping up mediation to push Thai-Cambodian ceasefire

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand has posted a statement saying Beijing is stepping up its efforts to mediate the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, with the aim of securing a ceasefire and restoring peace.

In a Facebook post on Monday (December 15), the embassy quoted a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson responding to reporters’ questions about the Thai-Cambodian border situation.

The spokesperson noted that in recent days, although leaders of several countries had spoken with the Thai and Cambodian leaders to urge a swift ceasefire, clashes along the border were still continuing. At the regular press briefing of China’s Foreign Ministry on December 15, 2025, a reporter asked for China’s position and what steps it was taking to push for a ceasefire.

“As a neighbour and friend of both Thailand and Cambodia, China has been closely following the Thai-Cambodian border situation,” the spokesperson said, expressing deep condolences and concern over the deaths and injuries suffered by people on both sides.

The spokesperson stressed that Thailand and Cambodia are neighbours that “cannot move away from each other”.

Quoting an old Chinese saying, they said: “Living in friendship and kindness with neighbouring countries is a precious asset for a nation.”

“The most urgent task now is to cease fire, stop the fighting and protect civilians,” the spokesperson added.