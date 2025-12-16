Police seize 500kgs of ‘ice’ drug worth 300 million baht

Highway police in Nakhon Ratchasima intercepted an attempt to smuggle 500 kilograms of crystal meth, also known as "ice," worth around 300 million baht late on Sunday night.

Senior officers from the third highway station of Subdivision 3 of the Highway Police Division announced the seizure of the drug, which was found in 12 sacks, on Monday after the police intercepted the shipment on Motorway 6.

Pol Lt Col Parin Khotmanee, chief of the station, said officers had received a tip-off from an informant about traffickers planning to smuggle the drug using a grey four-door pickup truck to Nakhon Ratchasima.