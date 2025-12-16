Trump brands fentanyl a ‘weapon of mass destruction’ in drug war escalation

This unprecedented move marks a shift in how fentanyl is viewed, positioning it not only as a public health emergency but also as a national security threat akin to chemical warfare.

By classifying fentanyl in this way, Trump seeks to intensify the battle against drug cartels, particularly those flooding the US with illicit substances.

The new designation grants the Pentagon support in law enforcement efforts and allows intelligence agencies to use tools normally reserved for weapons proliferation against drug traffickers.

"We’re officially classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, because that’s what it is," Trump stated during an event at the White House honouring service members working along the southern border with Mexico.

"They are trying to drag out our country."