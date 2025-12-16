Second Army Area says Cambodian troops retreat or hold position across 10 fronts

The Second Army Area on Tuesday updated the situation across 10 battlefronts in Thailand’s border provinces with Cambodia, saying most fronts saw Cambodian troops either retreat or hold their positions after facing strong retaliation from Thai forces.
The Second Army Area Operations Command announced the latest developments during its daily briefing at 11am. It said Cambodian troops have been continuously adjusting their operations under pressure from Thai actions over the past eight days, as follows:
Chong Bok area: Cambodian forces are rushing to reinforce defensive positions and shifting into a full defensive posture, with a clear aim of pinning down Thai forces and delaying any advance for as long as possible.
Chong An Ma area: Cambodian forces are facing severe command-and-control problems. Under mounting pressure, they are likely to withdraw to a second defensive line; otherwise, they risk being completely cut off.
Sattahsom – Dontruan – Sam Tae area: Cambodian forces are providing fire support using “shoot-and-scoot” tactics to reduce the risk of Thai counter-fire, reflecting an effort to survive amid superior Thai firepower.
Phra Wiharn Park – Huai Ta Maria area: Cambodian forces have limited their movement and are strictly concealing troops and equipment to avoid detection and destruction by Thai firepower.
Phu Makua area: This key observation post has been subjected to sustained suppressive fire by Cambodian forces to restrict Thai surveillance and target designation.
Chong Chom – Chong Rayee – Plod Tang area: Cambodian supply routes have been significantly disrupted, and rear areas are increasingly at risk — a critical factor affecting their ability to sustain frontline forces.
Chong Khana area: Cambodian forces are attempting to concentrate firepower using BM-21 multiple rocket launchers to conduct harassing attacks and slow the advance of Thai troops, but such operations carry a high risk of being detected and destroyed by Thai forces.
Prasat Ta Kwai – Hill 350 area: Cambodian forces are likely to adopt delaying tactics, using reinforced positions and ambushes to pin down Thai forces and buy time.
Chong Krang area: Cambodian forces carried out defensive fires to obstruct the Thai advance. As Thai troops entered the kill zone, they suffered losses last night.
Prasat Ta Muen area: Cambodian forces have clearly lost combat capability due to shortages of weapons, ammunition, explosives and armoured vehicles. They are likely to withdraw, or may choose a final stand in waves to preserve the unit’s honour.
The Second Army Area also warned residents not to approach downed Cambodian drones, saying they could have been modified into remotely controlled explosive traps. It advised the public to call hotline 1374 if they spot fallen drones.