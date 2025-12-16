Second Army Area says Cambodian troops retreat or hold position across 10 fronts

The Second Army Area on Tuesday updated the situation across 10 battlefronts in Thailand’s border provinces with Cambodia, saying most fronts saw Cambodian troops either retreat or hold their positions after facing strong retaliation from Thai forces.

The Second Army Area Operations Command announced the latest developments during its daily briefing at 11am. It said Cambodian troops have been continuously adjusting their operations under pressure from Thai actions over the past eight days, as follows:

Chong Bok area: Cambodian forces are rushing to reinforce defensive positions and shifting into a full defensive posture, with a clear aim of pinning down Thai forces and delaying any advance for as long as possible.