Cambodia steps up lobbying for Trump ceasefire call 

A three-minute test for Anutin

Politically, some observers see this moment as a critical turning point for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

They argue that a single three-minute phone call with Trump could become a defining test of Anutin’s leadership — especially if he can:

robustly present evidence that Thailand did not initiate the fighting and did not breach the Kuala Lumpur peace understandings,

portray Thailand as the injured party responding to Cambodian violations, and

repeatedly stress Thailand’s role as a committed partner in combating transnational crime, a key pillar of current US policy.

If framed effectively, Kritsada suggested, such a call could both improve Thai–US relations and help Thailand avoid punitive US tariffs, while also boosting Anutin’s domestic standing ahead of a general election due in a few months.

Risks of misreading Trump

At the same time, he warned of serious risks if the Thai side mishandles the optics of the call.

Bangkok must avoid any appearance that the Thai prime minister is downplaying or challenging Trump’s influence, he said, especially with a planned visit to China coming up in April. A perceived slight could damage Thailand’s image in Washington and unsettle the wider regional balance.

Kritsada cautioned that if Trump interprets Thailand’s stance as a lack of respect, it could trigger retaliatory measures — from tariff moves targeting Thai exports to adjustments in military cooperation, an area where Thailand remains heavily dependent on the United States, particularly in terms of air power.

He added that other countries in the region would be watching closely. If Thailand is seen to “push back” successfully without consequences, it could encourage similar behaviour elsewhere — a scenario that may further sharpen Trump’s reaction if he feels his authority has been tested.