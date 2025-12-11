‘BM-21 godfather’ Hing Bun Hieng pays heavy price as Thai strikes, BHQ officers fall at Preah Vihear

On December 9, 2025, the battlefield around Preah Vihear turned into what Cambodian media called a nightmare day for General Hing Bun Hieng– the powerful commander of Cambodia’s elite Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ) and long-time ally of former prime minister Hun Sen – after Thai air and artillery strikes reportedly hit key rocket stockpiles and killed several of his senior officers.



F-16 strike on BM-21 rocket depot

At bloody Phnom Dong Rak, General Hing, widely dubbed the “BM-21 godfather” for his role in deploying the Soviet-designed multiple rocket launchers, had been directing operations after quietly preparing for renewed fighting for four months.

Although BM-21 rockets are notoriously inaccurate, their saturation fire is used to terrorise and suppress enemy positions. The Cambodian Army, under BHQ responsibility, has continued to rely on their destructive power despite the risks to civilians.

Around midday on December 9, Thai Air Force F-16s launched an air operation, dropping precision-guided munitions on a BM-21 rocket depot and heavy-weapons storage site in Samraong city, Oddar Meanchey province – the headquarters of the regional command responsible for fighting around Ta Muen Thom, Ta Kwai and Khana sanctuaries.

Cambodian pro-government channels later acknowledged significant damage to the facility.

Four BHQ officers killed in first clashes

The previous day, December 8, 2025, Fresh News reported that four BHQ officers had been killed in clashes near Choam Ksa Ant district, Preah Vihear province. The officers were named as:

Lt Gen Jin Jone

Maj Gen Youn Seung

Maj Cham Rithy

Maj Heng Komsan

Their deaths underscored the high stakes for BHQ, the Hun family’s most trusted unit.