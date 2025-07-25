Frontline Focus: ‘ Gen Hing Bun Hieng,’ Hun Sen\'s trusted ally

The Thai army launched Operation “Yuttha Bodin” on July 24, 2025, deploying both ground and air forces to retaliate against Cambodia following heightened tensions along the border.

Later that evening, former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen posted on Facebook to refute Thai media reports claiming he had fled to China.

In his statement, he declared, “I am actively commanding the military through video and other systems alongside the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, the Commander-in-Chief, and all levels of armed forces to fight back against the invading Thai forces. I have not fled anywhere.”

Hun Sen, Cambodia’s first and only five-star general, asserted his authority and reassured the Cambodian people that he remained firmly in charge of the military operations.

Importantly, Hun Sen is personally overseeing the battle from the Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ) in Ta Khmau, Kandal Province, a facility near his new mansion, which has also hosted former Thai leaders Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra in the past.