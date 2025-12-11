Bangkok Prepares Emergency Aid Package as Border Tensions Cripple Businesses

Economic Cabinet revises support measures for Thai firms facing cancelled contracts, supply chain collapse, and anti-Thai boycotts from Cambodia.

The Thai government is fast-tracking the development of a comprehensive financial and logistical aid package to support businesses severely affected by the prolonged tensions on the Thai-Cambodian border.

Following a meeting of the Economic Cabinet on 8 December, sources from Government House confirmed that an initial set of support measures proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) was sent back for urgent revision.

The Cabinet requested that the aid be intensified and updated to match the escalating severity of the crisis.

The MFA's initial report, compiled after consulting with representatives from the Thai-Cambodia Business Council, provincial Chambers of Commerce, and business leaders across key sectors (including finance, agriculture, construction, and logistics), detailed the extensive damage to the private sector.