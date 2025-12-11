Tension at Khlong Luek as Cambodians and Thais barred from crossing

The atmosphere at the Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo, was chaotic throughout Thursday morning, December 11, as large numbers of Cambodians gathered in front of the crossing to return home.
At the same time, Thai relatives wept with worry after learning that Thais on the Cambodian side had been barred from crossing back, amid fears they could be used as hostages.
The situation grew more distressing as the sound of clashes along the frontier could still be heard near the checkpoint, with intermittent artillery fire adding to the fear and pressure in the area.
Relatives of Thai workers said Cambodian officials had ordered all Thais who had come out to wait near the checkpoint to move back inside. Anyone who refused, they were warned, would be detained as a hostage.
One relative, 60-year-old Siriporn Kaewsaat, broke down in tears as she told reporters she was waiting for her 22-year-old grandson, who works in Cambodia. She called him urgently to check on his safety and, after learning he was still unharmed, urged him to stay close to other Thais and remain in a group.
Cambodian officers have also reportedly banned Thais from taking photos or recording videos to send back to the Thai side. Phones are being confiscated from anyone seen lifting them to record, fuelling deep concern among families waiting in Thailand.
Pol Maj Gen Thaworn Dulayawit, commander of Sa Kaeo Provincial Police, travelled to Khlong Luek to join talks with Cambodian officials. However, the discussions initially made little progress, with the Cambodian side saying they would wait for formal negotiations with the Thai Embassy.
Despite the tension and fear, relatives continued to hold their ground in front of the checkpoint, anxiously watching for news. Many said they were clinging to the hope that their children and grandchildren would be allowed to return home safely as soon as possible.
Local sources said Cambodian immigration officers had attempted to “collect money” from some Thais seeking to return, further delaying procedures and heightening tensions.
After Thai embassy officials and the Aranyaprathet district chief intervened to seek clarification, the Thai Embassy in Cambodia formally asked the Cambodian side to ensure that Thais were released without being forced to pay any fees.
Sources later confirmed that the negotiations had made progress: Cambodian officials had agreed to release all Thai nationals and not to charge them any money. Preparations were under way to send them back to Thailand.
Once released, Thai authorities will receive all returnees on the Thai side and move them to designated screening points. There, officials will verify personal details and carry out security and safety interviews to clearly separate and process different groups.
Officials on the ground said they would continue to monitor the situation closely, as the number of people waiting to cross on both sides of the border is still rising and conditions could change rapidly in line with developments along the frontier.
Khlong Luek remains a focal point of concern for all agencies involved, particularly regarding the release and safe return of Thai nationals from the Cambodian side. Local sources estimate that some 3,000–7,000 Thais are currently waiting to cross back into Thailand.