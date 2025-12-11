Tension at Khlong Luek as Cambodians and Thais barred from crossing

The atmosphere at the Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo, was chaotic throughout Thursday morning, December 11, as large numbers of Cambodians gathered in front of the crossing to return home.

At the same time, Thai relatives wept with worry after learning that Thais on the Cambodian side had been barred from crossing back, amid fears they could be used as hostages.

The situation grew more distressing as the sound of clashes along the frontier could still be heard near the checkpoint, with intermittent artillery fire adding to the fear and pressure in the area.

Relatives of Thai workers said Cambodian officials had ordered all Thais who had come out to wait near the checkpoint to move back inside. Anyone who refused, they were warned, would be detained as a hostage.