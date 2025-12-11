Thai armed forces honour fallen soldiers as border clashes with Cambodia intensify

The Royal Thai Armed Forces have paid tribute to soldiers killed in the ongoing border conflict with Cambodia, hailing them as “brave warriors” who gave their lives defending the nation and leaving behind a legacy of honour and dignity.

In a statement, the military said the courage of the fallen “is a light that will never be extinguished” and will continue to guide all troops as they stand firm on the path of duty and honour. Their sacrifice, it added, is a “heritage of dignity” that Thai servicemen and women will never forget, and a commitment to carry on safeguarding the country’s security and sovereignty.

At 10am, Defence Ministry spokesman Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri gave an update on the Thailand–Cambodia border situation, confirming that:

3 civilians have been killed

9 soldiers have been killed

Around 120 soldiers have been wounded

About 199,618 civilians are now displaced and sheltering in 849 evacuation centres

He said Cambodian forces continue to launch heavy attacks against the Thai Army using BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, kamikaze drones and mortars, particularly in the Chong An Ma area and on Hill 667.