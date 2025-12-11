Thai armed forces honour fallen soldiers as border clashes with Cambodia intensify

The Royal Thai Armed Forces have paid tribute to soldiers killed in the ongoing border conflict with Cambodia, hailing them as “brave warriors” who gave their lives defending the nation and leaving behind a legacy of honour and dignity.
In a statement, the military said the courage of the fallen “is a light that will never be extinguished” and will continue to guide all troops as they stand firm on the path of duty and honour. Their sacrifice, it added, is a “heritage of dignity” that Thai servicemen and women will never forget, and a commitment to carry on safeguarding the country’s security and sovereignty.
At 10am, Defence Ministry spokesman Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri gave an update on the Thailand–Cambodia border situation, confirming that:
About 199,618 civilians are now displaced and sheltering in 849 evacuation centres
He said Cambodian forces continue to launch heavy attacks against the Thai Army using BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, kamikaze drones and mortars, particularly in the Chong An Ma area and on Hill 667.
The Royal Thai Navy, he added, is pressing ahead with operations under the “Trat Suppression of Adversaries” campaign in Trat province, despite coming under repeated drone attacks from the Cambodian side. Both the Army and Navy, he said, are advancing in line with their operational plans and have made “significant progress” on the ground.
The Royal Thai Air Force continues to provide effective air support for ground operations, helping Thai forces push forward along key sectors of the front.
Rear Admiral Surasant said it was “deeply regrettable” that two more Thai soldiers had been killed in recent fighting — one in the 1st Army Region area of responsibility and one in the 2nd Army Region — bringing the total military death toll to nine, with about 120 wounded.
He also presented images of civilian homes destroyed by BM-21 rocket fire, along with damaged roads in Trat province. As of 4pm on December 10, the conflict had affected:
Thai authorities also reported finding Cambodian troops using civilian houses as firing positions, including the installation of machine guns in residential properties. Rear Admiral Surasan condemned this as a violation of international conventions prohibiting the use of civilians as human shields.
He strongly criticised Cambodia’s use of heavy weapons “without distinguishing between military and civilian targets”, saying such attacks have caused serious and unacceptable harm to non-combatants and essential public infrastructure.