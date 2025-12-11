Second Army Area suspects English-speaking foreigners flying suicide drones for Cambodian troops

The Second Army Area said it believed English-speaking foreigners had been hired to operate suicide drones for Cambodian troops to attack Thai military bunkers at Chong An Ma Pass over the past two days.

It explained that this assessment was based on the skilful way multiple drones were manoeuvred to strike Thai troops in bunkers, as well as radio communications that were intercepted in English.

The Second Army Area said each suicide drone was fitted with an M82 mortar shell and flown to drop in front of or behind bunker windows, with the aim of having shell fragments hit soldiers inside.