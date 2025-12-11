Second Army Area suspects English-speaking foreigners flying suicide drones for Cambodian troops

The Second Army Area said it believed English-speaking foreigners had been hired to operate suicide drones for Cambodian troops to attack Thai military bunkers at Chong An Ma Pass over the past two days.
It explained that this assessment was based on the skilful way multiple drones were manoeuvred to strike Thai troops in bunkers, as well as radio communications that were intercepted in English.
The Second Army Area said each suicide drone was fitted with an M82 mortar shell and flown to drop in front of or behind bunker windows, with the aim of having shell fragments hit soldiers inside.
It added that the suicide drones would follow another drone that pinpointed the target and were flown with enough skill to avoid obstacles.
According to the Second Army Area, the drones were apparently controlled using first-person-view (FPV) monitors rather than being pre-programmed to fly to GPS coordinates, noting that GPS-guided drones would be more likely to hit obstacles.
The Second Army Area also noted that after waves of suicide-drone attacks, motorcycles were observed driving away from the border deeper into Cambodian territory.
It advised its troops to use nets to block the spaces at the front and rear of their bunkers to prevent drones from being flown inside to detonate the mortar shells.