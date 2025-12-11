Second Army Area secures Chong Rayi, Chong Plod Tang in Surin

The Second Army Area announced on Thursday that its troops have secured the border areas at Chong Rayi and Chong Plod Tang passes in Surin and are making progress in securing Chong Khana Pass.

The Second Army Area’s Operations Centre made the announcement at 9am during its daily briefing on the border clashes.

The centre said that at 10.42pm on Wednesday, Cambodian troops bombarded Thai border areas with artillery and grenade launchers and also launched drone attacks against Thailand.

The Cambodian troops attacked several key positions, including Chong Bok, Chong Sangam, Chong An Ma, Prasat Khana, Prasat Ta Kwai and Thai territory at Khao Phra Wiharn.