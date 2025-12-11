Thai Commerce Ministry Enlists Tech Titans for Digital Overhaul

Bangkok launches 'MOC Plus' project with AWS, Google, Microsoft, and Huawei to deploy AI, create a 'Single Window' service, and fight business fraud.

The Thai Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced a landmark partnership with four global technology giants—Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Thailand, Huawei Technologies (Thailand), and Microsoft Thailand—to completely digitise and reform its service infrastructure under the new "MOC Plus" project.

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun stated that the initiative aims to shift the MOC towards becoming a Digital Commerce Ministry, providing citizens with access to data and services via a "single window, truly end-to-end" system.

The goal is to reduce complexity for the public, eliminate redundant work for civil servants, and elevate the entire government service experience to meet international standards.

Four-Pillar Transformation

The collaboration sees the four tech firms supporting the development of a Central Data Architecture, a secure Cloud system, and the necessary infrastructure to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) across all MOC departments.

This ensures systematic, transparent, and fully traceable data connectivity.