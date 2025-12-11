Thai Commerce Ministry Enlists Tech Titans for Digital Overhaul

Bangkok launches 'MOC Plus' project with AWS, Google, Microsoft, and Huawei to deploy AI, create a 'Single Window' service, and fight business fraud.
The Thai Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced a landmark partnership with four global technology giants—Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Thailand, Huawei Technologies (Thailand), and Microsoft Thailand—to completely digitise and reform its service infrastructure under the new "MOC Plus" project.
Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun stated that the initiative aims to shift the MOC towards becoming a Digital Commerce Ministry, providing citizens with access to data and services via a "single window, truly end-to-end" system.
The goal is to reduce complexity for the public, eliminate redundant work for civil servants, and elevate the entire government service experience to meet international standards.
Four-Pillar Transformation
The collaboration sees the four tech firms supporting the development of a Central Data Architecture, a secure Cloud system, and the necessary infrastructure to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) across all MOC departments.
This ensures systematic, transparent, and fully traceable data connectivity.
The MOC Plus project is centred on four key objectives:
Excellence Services: Ensuring service standards are based on accurate, precise, and reliable data.
Good Experience: Offering 24-hour service through an AI Assistant to reduce waiting times and the need for physical travel.
Personalised Service: Utilising AI to analyse data and provide customised guidance, such as identifying the most suitable Free Trade Agreement (FTA) benefits for a specific product.
Transparency: Making every service step traceable to eradicate opportunities for corruption.
AI Deployed to Fight Fraud
The digital transformation is beginning with pilot projects in three crucial agencies:
Department of Business Development (DBD): AI will be used to detect nominee risks through a Risk Score Card. The system will analyse corporate data, identify patterns associated with shell companies, track repeated addresses, and verify the genuine nationality of directors, thereby closing significant loopholes in illicit registration.
Department of Intellectual Property (DIP): The deployment of a Chatbot AI and an AI system will check for trademark overlaps, significantly reducing the inspection time and facilitating faster application submissions for entrepreneurs.
Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP): An AI international trade data assistant is being developed to simplify access to export-import information and help SMEs select appropriate FTA benefits, boosting their global competitiveness.
The first public-facing change will be the Ministry’s central Call Centre, where AI will answer basic queries using the centralised database, reducing misdirected calls and quickly escalating complex issues to human staff.
The Minister confirmed that 2026 will be dedicated to Upskilling MOC personnel in AI, with all four technology companies supporting the training.
This cooperation will ultimately lead to a 5-year Master Plan to fully establish the MOC as a "Digital Commerce Ministry," an essential mechanism for sustainable economic growth in Thailand.