Suphajee wins deal to export 30,000 tonnes of cassava pellets to Saudi firm

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun secured a deal on Thursday to sell an additional 30,000 tonnes of cassava pellets to a major food supply and food security firm in Saudi Arabia.
On Thursday, local time in Riyadh, Suphajee led a delegation of senior Commerce Ministry officials to visit the headquarters of Arabian Agricultural Services Company (ARASCO) and held discussions with its CEO, Ziyad A. Al-Sheikh.
After the discussion, Suphajee announced that ARASCO agreed to purchase 30,000 more tonnes of cassava pellets from Thailand. This deal follows Thailand’s earlier export of 20,000 tonnes of the same product to ARASCO. Suphajee noted that the Thai Commerce Ministry had been in talks with ARASCO for some time to explore opportunities that would help the firm expand food security in Saudi Arabia.
Suphajee explained that ARASCO has four main criteria for purchasing food raw materials: competitive prices, standard quality, the ability to meet orders, and consistent availability. She emphasized that Thailand met these conditions, which led to ARASCO’s decision to place another order for 30,000 tonnes of cassava pellets. Suphajee also hinted that ARASCO might place an order for an additional 100,000 tonnes next year.
In addition to cassava pellets, Suphajee said the two sides discussed potential cooperation on other agricultural products. She revealed that her delegation offered to sell broken-milled rice and Napier grass to ARASCO for use in animal feeds and fish foods, and ARASCO expressed interest in considering the offers.
Upon learning that ARASCO plans to develop its poultry industry to increase food security in the country, Suphajee offered additional products that could support this initiative, including processed chicken, dumplings, sausages, and nuggets.
Suphajee assured ARASCO that Thailand could be a reliable source of high-quality raw materials and expressed the country’s desire to expand exports to other Middle Eastern countries through ARASCO’s business channels. She also informed ARASCO’s CEO of Thailand’s interest in exploring opportunities in the animal feed sector, food and livestock industries, and smart farming in the Middle East.
In 2024, Saudi Arabia was the 19th largest global trade partner for Thailand and the second largest trade partner in the Middle East, with bilateral trade valued at 7.757 billion US dollars. Saudi Arabia was also the 26th largest export market for Thailand's agricultural products and foods, with an export value of 247.25 million US dollars last year.