Suphajee wins deal to export 30,000 tonnes of cassava pellets to Saudi firm

Commerce Minister Leads Successful Negotiations

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun secured a deal on Thursday to sell an additional 30,000 tonnes of cassava pellets to a major food supply and food security firm in Saudi Arabia.

Delegation Visit to ARASCO Headquarters

On Thursday, local time in Riyadh, Suphajee led a delegation of senior Commerce Ministry officials to visit the headquarters of Arabian Agricultural Services Company (ARASCO) and held discussions with its CEO, Ziyad A. Al-Sheikh.

Deal Details: 30,000 More Tonnes of Cassava Pellets

After the discussion, Suphajee announced that ARASCO agreed to purchase 30,000 more tonnes of cassava pellets from Thailand. This deal follows Thailand’s earlier export of 20,000 tonnes of the same product to ARASCO. Suphajee noted that the Thai Commerce Ministry had been in talks with ARASCO for some time to explore opportunities that would help the firm expand food security in Saudi Arabia.