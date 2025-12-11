Anutin opens OECD Asian Senior Budget Officials Meeting, vows Thailand will pursue full OECD membership

Anutin added that this year’s meeting theme – “Fiscal sustainability, digital transition and strengthening public-sector capacity” – aligns closely with the government’s policy direction, which focuses on reinforcing the fiscal policy framework to preserve stability while supporting economic growth.

The Thai government is also working to modernise public financial management through digital platforms and to explore the responsible use of AI to increase efficiency and transparency in the civil service. At the same time, it is promoting financial literacy and public participation to foster a culture of sustainability across Thai society.

On Thailand’s path towards OECD membership, the prime minister revealed that the country has reached an important milestone. Last week, the government submitted its Initial Memorandum to the OECD Deputy Secretary-General, formally launching the next stage of technical reviews. He reaffirmed the government’s firm commitment to the accession process.

He said cooperation between Thailand and the Asian Senior Budget Officials forum will play a key role in achieving this goal. Personnel exchanges between the Budget Bureau and the OECD over more than two decades have deepened understanding and forged close relations based on shared objectives, for which Thailand is deeply grateful.

Anutin concluded by saying that the two days of discussions would be an important opportunity to exchange views on how fiscal systems should adapt to future challenges – from more effective public spending and smarter management to transparent communication with citizens. These aims, he said, are shared by all countries seeking to build stronger and more inclusive societies.

He also praised the co-chairs and the OECD Secretariat for their continued support in organising the event, and wished the meeting every success in achieving its objectives.