Thailand Speeds Up OECD Bid, Aims for Membership Ahead of 2030 Target

The government plans to use the organisation's legal standards as key performance indicators (KPIs) for civil service chiefs to drive rapid structural.

The Thai government is accelerating its push to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), with the Prime Minister urging relevant agencies to achieve membership well ahead of the initial 2030 target.

Sources from Government House confirmed that the recent Cabinet Economic Committee meeting, chaired by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, endorsed a crucial proposal from the Office of the Council of State (the Juridical Council).

The proposal mandates that the Office of the Civil Service Commission (OCSC) and the Office of the Public Sector Development Commission (OPDC) will integrate standards drawn from OECD legal instruments as Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) when evaluating the performance of heads of government agencies.

