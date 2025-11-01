Anutin unveils Thailand’s land bridge vision to link Indian and Pacific oceans

On November 1, 2025, Lt Gen Dr Chaiyasit Tantayakul, a strategic and defence expert, summarised Chinese media reports that Thailand has announced a plan to construct a land bridge linking the Indian and Pacific oceans, and aims to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) by 2030.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul made the announcement during his address to the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea, on October 31, 2025, under the theme “Thailand’s Potential to Promote Trade, Investment, and Regional Connectivity.”

He outlined three key strategic initiatives to enhance Thailand’s economic competitiveness:

1. Strengthening regional connectivity

Thailand, located at the heart of Asia, will act as a “bridge” connecting South Asia, East Asia, and ASEAN. The government is investing in a land bridge project linking the Indian and Pacific oceans, which will open new supply chain routes and logistics corridors. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand also played a key role in maintaining the secure flow of goods and people through the APEC Safe Passage Corridor.