Anutin unveils Thailand’s land bridge vision to link Indian and Pacific oceans

On November 1, 2025, Lt Gen Dr Chaiyasit Tantayakul, a strategic and defence expert, summarised Chinese media reports that Thailand has announced a plan to construct a land bridge linking the Indian and Pacific oceans, and aims to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) by 2030.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul made the announcement during his address to the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea, on October 31, 2025, under the theme “Thailand’s Potential to Promote Trade, Investment, and Regional Connectivity.”
He outlined three key strategic initiatives to enhance Thailand’s economic competitiveness:
1. Strengthening regional connectivity
Thailand, located at the heart of Asia, will act as a “bridge” connecting South Asia, East Asia, and ASEAN. The government is investing in a land bridge project linking the Indian and Pacific oceans, which will open new supply chain routes and logistics corridors. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand also played a key role in maintaining the secure flow of goods and people through the APEC Safe Passage Corridor.
2. Investing in future industries
Under the “Quick Wins” policy framework, Thailand will promote investment in electric vehicles (EVs), semiconductors, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence (AI), while supporting women entrepreneurs and start-ups through capacity-building and financial programmes to ensure inclusive and equitable growth.
3. Promoting sustainable, green, and responsible growth
Thailand aims to lead the region in developing eco-friendly and socially responsible industries throughout the supply chain. The government is promoting ESG-focused investment and responsible financing, along with tax incentives to attract investors in clean energy, high-value petrochemicals, and advanced technology industries.
“The government sets the direction, but the business sector is the key driver of change,” Anutin emphasised.
He also highlighted the importance of cooperation with ABAC to enhance regional connectivity, competitiveness, and sustainable development across the Asia-Pacific.
Amid global geopolitical challenges, Anutin proposed that APEC focus on three main areas:
He warned against rising protectionism and economic tension, urging APEC economies to uphold the multilateral trading system and rules-based trade to foster business confidence and maintain stability.
“Major economies have a crucial role in building trust and fostering cooperation — not division.
For APEC to be effective, we must build bridges of collaboration, not walls of separation.
APEC should work together to transform shared challenges into shared progress,” Anutin said.
Anutin’s announcement that Thailand aims to join the OECD by 2030 has drawn regional attention, as no Southeast Asian nation is currently a full member. Membership would help raise Thailand’s governance standards, transparency, and international cooperation among APEC economies.
He concluded that APEC must prepare the region for the future by fostering green, digital, and inclusive growth in line with the Putrajaya Vision 2040 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, through investment in clean energy, digital transition, and resilient supply chains supported by ESG-aligned financing.