Anutin outlines three key strategies at APEC to build a future-ready and sustainable Asia-Pacific

At 10.00 am (local time in Gyeongju, two hours ahead of Bangkok) on November 1 2025, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting – Session II under the theme “Preparing a Future-Ready Asia-Pacific” at the Hwabaek International Convention Centre (HICO) in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea.
Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said that after the opening remarks by the President of South Korea, APEC leaders were invited to deliver their statements, with Thailand’s Prime Minister speaking third, following the United States.
In his address, Anutin expressed appreciation to the Republic of Korea for its warm hospitality and impressive reception. He noted that over the past 36 years, APEC has played a vital role as an engine of global economic growth, but the region now faces rapid transformations driven by technology, demographic shifts, and climate change — challenges that test the region’s resilience.
He urged APEC to remain a region of stability, innovation, and adaptability, outlining three key strategies proposed by Thailand to strengthen the Asia-Pacific’s readiness for the future:
1. Strengthening regional cooperation and inclusive growth: Anutin emphasised that prosperity is meaningless if people are left behind. Thailand believes that deeper economic integration will help all sectors benefit, especially vulnerable groups in society.
2. Leading in AI and digital transformation: He called for leadership in developing artificial intelligence (AI) and ensuring a safe, inclusive digital transition. Thailand has developed AI Ethics Guidelines to ensure that technology is used responsibly and fairly. APEC, he said, must ensure equal access to the benefits of digital transformation — across both content and online platforms — so that innovation can truly empower people and drive regional growth.
Anutin also highlighted Thailand’s commitment to addressing cybercrime, particularly online scams and human trafficking, which require strong regional cooperation through information-sharing, coordinated law enforcement, and public awareness. He thanked South Korea and the United States for their leadership and reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to work together through the Anti-Online Crime Operations Centre (AOC) and the APEC Online Scams Exchange Forum.
3. Empowering all groups in society: With the Asia-Pacific entering an ageing society, APEC must promote inclusive employment, efficient healthcare systems, and lifelong learning. Thailand is advancing policies to support elderly employment, universal healthcare expansion, and smart family planning to ensure wellbeing across all generations.
“In a borderless and uncertain world, no economy can stand alone. If APEC can realign its collective direction, it will continue to serve as a vital mechanism driving global progress. Though the road ahead will be challenging, APEC will move forward together — with unity, cooperation, and shared purpose — towards a connected, sustainable, and future-ready region,” the Prime Minister concluded.
After the session, APEC economic leaders joined a group photo session. Prime Minister Anutin then departed from Gimhae Air Base in Busan at 4.15 pm and is scheduled to arrive in Thailand at 9.00 pm at Military Air Terminal 2, Wing 6.