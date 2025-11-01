Anutin outlines three key strategies at APEC to build a future-ready and sustainable Asia-Pacific

At 10.00 am (local time in Gyeongju, two hours ahead of Bangkok) on November 1 2025, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting – Session II under the theme “Preparing a Future-Ready Asia-Pacific” at the Hwabaek International Convention Centre (HICO) in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said that after the opening remarks by the President of South Korea, APEC leaders were invited to deliver their statements, with Thailand’s Prime Minister speaking third, following the United States.

In his address, Anutin expressed appreciation to the Republic of Korea for its warm hospitality and impressive reception. He noted that over the past 36 years, APEC has played a vital role as an engine of global economic growth, but the region now faces rapid transformations driven by technology, demographic shifts, and climate change — challenges that test the region’s resilience.