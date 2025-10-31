Anutin reminds Xi to buy 500,000 tonnes of Thai rice during APEC meeting

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat later posted a video clip of the two leaders’ conversation through an interpreter, revealing that after the meeting concluded, Anutin said to Xi, “Don’t forget to buy rice.”

Before departing for South Korea, Anutin had told reporters that one of his key agendas was to urge China to expedite the purchase of 500,000 tonnes of Thai rice, which would help generate income for the country’s farmers.