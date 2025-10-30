Thai PM Anutin Woos South Korea on Trade and Culture

Bangkok seeks $30bn trade target and urges seoul to address denied entry for Thai tourists and workers.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul used a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to push for closer economic and cultural ties while also raising pressing humanitarian and labour issues.

The talks took place at the Hwabaek International Convention (HICO) in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea, on Wednesday afternoon (3:40 PM local time), coinciding with the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

According to Siripong Angkasakulkiat, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Anutin—who also serves as the Interior Minister—began by inviting President Lee to make a formal visit to Thailand at the earliest opportunity to deepen the relationship between the two nations.

The Thai Premier noted that the host city of Gyeongju, with its rich historical heritage, was similar to Thailand's own Ayutthaya Province.

On the economic front, the Prime Minister proposed an ambitious $30 billion trade target, naming a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as the critical tool to achieve it.