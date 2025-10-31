Anutin to hold bilateral talks with Xi Jinping today, deliver statement at APEC leaders’ summit

On October 31, 2025, in Gyeongju, South Korea, government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat revealed the third-day agenda of Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related events.
At 10:00 a.m., the prime minister is scheduled to deliver a statement during Session 1 of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, under the theme “Towards a More Connected, Resilient Region and Beyond”, held at the Hwabaek International Convention Centre (HICO).
Thailand will express its determination to act as a “bridge of cooperation” to drive inclusive, innovative and sustainable growth, strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors while ensuring that environmental sustainability goes hand-in-hand with economic progress.
At 12:40 p.m., Anutin will attend the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Dialogue with APEC Economic Leaders, a working luncheon at HICO. The meeting aims to foster partnerships between the public and private sectors to achieve shared prosperity.
During the session, the Thai leader will reaffirm Thailand’s commitment to a multilateral trading system centred on the World Trade Organization (WTO) and highlight the country’s proactive role in promoting cooperation on trade, investment, regional connectivity and future industries. These efforts aim to transform challenges into opportunities, strengthening the stability and sustainability of growth across the Asia–Pacific region.
Later, at 4:20 p.m., Anutin will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kolon Gyeongju Hotel, focusing on strengthening relations and exploring new areas of cooperation as Thailand and China mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
In the evening, at 6:00 p.m., the prime minister will attend a gala dinner for APEC leaders at the Lahan Select Gyeongju Hotel, featuring a cultural performance honouring the visiting heads of state and government.
Siripong noted that today’s engagements underscore Thailand’s forward-looking vision to promote partnership with external stakeholders. Thailand stands ready to serve as a bridge for inclusive, innovative and sustainable growth, emphasising the role of the business sector through ABAC to collectively advance the Asia–Pacific region towards stability, prosperity and sustainability.