Anutin to hold bilateral talks with Xi Jinping today, deliver statement at APEC leaders’ summit

On October 31, 2025, in Gyeongju, South Korea, government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat revealed the third-day agenda of Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related events.

At 10:00 a.m., the prime minister is scheduled to deliver a statement during Session 1 of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, under the theme “Towards a More Connected, Resilient Region and Beyond”, held at the Hwabaek International Convention Centre (HICO).

Thailand will express its determination to act as a “bridge of cooperation” to drive inclusive, innovative and sustainable growth, strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors while ensuring that environmental sustainability goes hand-in-hand with economic progress.

At 12:40 p.m., Anutin will attend the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Dialogue with APEC Economic Leaders, a working luncheon at HICO. The meeting aims to foster partnerships between the public and private sectors to achieve shared prosperity.