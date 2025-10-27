Anutin joins second day of ASEAN Summit with key meetings on Korea, RCEP, and Singapore

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat outlined the second-day agenda of Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
In the morning, Anutin is scheduled to deliver a statement at the 26th ASEAN–Republic of Korea Summit, where Thailand serves as the country coordinator for ASEAN–Korea relations. His address will highlight the importance of advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) into concrete action, particularly in digital economy, green innovation, and sustainable development.
He will then join the 28th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit, exchanging views on regional challenges and promoting cooperation in disaster management and emerging threats affecting ASEAN and East Asia. Following the session, he will attend a reception celebrating Timor-Leste’s formal admission to ASEAN at 12.30 p.m.
Subsequently, Anutin is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Singapore’s Prime Minister, followed by participation in the 15th ASEAN–United Nations Summit at 6.30 p.m., which will focus on enhancing ASEAN–UN cooperation, particularly in sustainable development.
Later in the evening, he will meet the Prime Minister of New Zealand for another bilateral discussion before attending a gala dinner hosted by Malaysia’s Prime Minister and his spouse in honour of the visiting ASEAN leaders.
Spokesman Siripong said Anutin is representing Thailand as a regional and global partner for sustainable cooperation. He aims to reaffirm Thailand’s role as a partner for regional sustainability, while advancing initiatives on digital technology, clean energy, and the creation of a peaceful and stable ASEAN community for the benefit of all.