Anutin joins second day of ASEAN Summit with key meetings on Korea, RCEP, and Singapore

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat outlined the second-day agenda of Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In the morning, Anutin is scheduled to deliver a statement at the 26th ASEAN–Republic of Korea Summit, where Thailand serves as the country coordinator for ASEAN–Korea relations. His address will highlight the importance of advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) into concrete action, particularly in digital economy, green innovation, and sustainable development.

He will then join the 28th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit, exchanging views on regional challenges and promoting cooperation in disaster management and emerging threats affecting ASEAN and East Asia. Following the session, he will attend a reception celebrating Timor-Leste’s formal admission to ASEAN at 12.30 p.m.