Thailand and US agree on framework for reciprocal trade negotiations

Thailand and US commit to deepening trade cooperation

The Thai and US governments have pledged to strengthen economic and trade cooperation through a Joint Statement on the Framework for the United States–Thailand Agreement on Reciprocal Trade,

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun announced on Sunday.

Suphajee said both governments had agreed on the framework, which will serve as the foundation for detailed trade negotiations in the coming months.

She noted that US President Donald Trump had published the joint statement on the White House website, underscoring both countries’ intention to move forward towards a deal based on mutual benefit and sustainable economic ties.