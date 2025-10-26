Thailand and US agree on framework for reciprocal trade negotiations

The Thai and US governments have pledged to strengthen economic and trade cooperation through a Joint Statement on the Framework for the United States–Thailand Agreement on Reciprocal Trade,
Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun announced on Sunday.
Suphajee said both governments had agreed on the framework, which will serve as the foundation for detailed trade negotiations in the coming months.
She noted that US President Donald Trump had published the joint statement on the White House website, underscoring both countries’ intention to move forward towards a deal based on mutual benefit and sustainable economic ties.
Under the joint statement, Thailand and the United States are committed to concluding their trade negotiations by the end of this year.
Suphajee said she believed the forthcoming trade agreement would foster a positive business environment and strengthen investor confidence.
She added that the private sector was keen to see the negotiations succeed, and the Thai government had therefore prioritised the talks and aimed to accelerate discussions to reach agreements swiftly.
Suphajee described the signing of the joint statement as a significant step forward in Thai–US trade relations. She said the Thai negotiation team would ensure that the talks cover all dimensions, including:
She added that the framework also covers cooperation in tax and non-tax measures, trade in goods and services, investment, and the digital economy, as well as rules of origin and mutual economic stability.
The commerce minister emphasised that the government attaches great importance to trade talks with the United States, as it remains Thailand’s top export destination and plays a crucial role in the national economy.
She said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas had been assigned to lead Thailand’s negotiation team.
Last year, the United States was Thailand’s second-largest trading partner after China, with a total bilateral trade value of US$74.48 billion, and the country’s top export market, accounting for US$54.96 billion in exports.