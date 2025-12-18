Phuket’s ‘Golden Mile’: Bang Tao and Cherng Talay Emerge as Global Luxury Hubs

Driven by a surge in international investment and a shift toward long-term residency, Phuket’s property market is evolving into a high-end residential hub.

Phuket is rapidly shedding its image as a mere holiday destination, transforming instead into a world-class residential powerhouse.

According to reporting by Bussakorn Phoosae for Krungthep Turakij, the island’s property sector—specifically the Bang Tao and Cherng Talay districts—is seeing an unprecedented wave of foreign capital and high-end development.

Data from Colliers Thailand reveals a staggering volume of activity; in the first nine months of 2025 alone, over 85 new projects comprising 5,500 units were launched, with a combined value of 73 billion baht.

The appetite for these properties is so intense that several developments reportedly reached full capacity in less than 30 days.

Beyond the Tourist Trail

The boom is underpinned by a record-breaking tourism recovery.

In the first half of the year, Phuket welcomed 7.6 million international visitors, generating nearly 300 billion baht in revenue.

However, the real story lies in the changing nature of these arrivals.

Investors and families from Russia, Australia, India, China, and Kazakhstan are increasingly moving from "temporary guests" to "permanent residents."

These buyers are seeking long-term stability through luxury real estate, either for permanent relocation or to secure reliable rental yields, which in the Bang Tao area currently sit at an impressive 6% to 8%.

