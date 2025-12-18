Phuket’s ‘Golden Mile’: Bang Tao and Cherng Talay Emerge as Global Luxury Hubs

Driven by a surge in international investment and a shift toward long-term residency, Phuket’s property market is evolving into a high-end residential hub.
Phuket is rapidly shedding its image as a mere holiday destination, transforming instead into a world-class residential powerhouse.
According to reporting by Bussakorn Phoosae for Krungthep Turakij, the island’s property sector—specifically the Bang Tao and Cherng Talay districts—is seeing an unprecedented wave of foreign capital and high-end development.
Data from Colliers Thailand reveals a staggering volume of activity; in the first nine months of 2025 alone, over 85 new projects comprising 5,500 units were launched, with a combined value of 73 billion baht.
The appetite for these properties is so intense that several developments reportedly reached full capacity in less than 30 days.
Beyond the Tourist Trail
The boom is underpinned by a record-breaking tourism recovery.
In the first half of the year, Phuket welcomed 7.6 million international visitors, generating nearly 300 billion baht in revenue.
However, the real story lies in the changing nature of these arrivals.
Investors and families from Russia, Australia, India, China, and Kazakhstan are increasingly moving from "temporary guests" to "permanent residents."
These buyers are seeking long-term stability through luxury real estate, either for permanent relocation or to secure reliable rental yields, which in the Bang Tao area currently sit at an impressive 6% to 8%.
The Rise of the 'Golden Mile'
The corridor spanning Bang Tao, Cherng Talay, and Layan is now being referred to as the island's "Golden Mile."
This district has become a magnet for Bangkok’s biggest developers, who are flocking to the area to capitalise on its world-class amenities, including premium golf courses, international schools, and high-end retail hubs like Porto de Phuket.
Major players are already seeing the fruits of this "Quality Phase":
Siamese Bang Tao: This development achieved 70% sales within just five months. Managed by Siamese Stone Development, it offers high-spec amenities including a golf simulator and an onsen, with prices reaching up to 13.9 million baht.
Origin Residence Phuket Bang Tao: A 2.4 billion baht venture by Origin Vertical Corporation. This project highlights the "Branded Residence" trend, offering hotel-grade services such as personal chefs and concierges via Crown Residences.
A New Market Equilibrium
Industry experts suggest that Phuket has moved past the "frenzied" speculation of the pre-pandemic years into a more stable "New Equilibrium."
Annual condo supply has been strategically trimmed from 15,000 units to a more sustainable 7,000, allowing prices to rise at a controlled, healthy pace.
Phattarachai Taweewong, director of Research at Colliers Thailand, notes that the market is now defined by design and branding rather than price wars.
As "Work from Anywhere" becomes a global standard, Phuket is positioning itself not just as a place to visit, but as a place to live.
However, analysts warn that the market is becoming more discerning. With some sectors reaching saturation, the advice to investors is clear: focus on unique, high-quality projects with genuine lifestyle appeal rather than short-term gains.