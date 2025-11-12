Holiday condos and villas boom drives Phuket land prices to record highs

A new report by the Agency for Real Estate Affairs (AREA) — the Centre for Thai Real Estate Research and Valuation — reveals that the island’s real estate sector remains buoyant, with strong demand pushing both property sales and land prices to unprecedented levels.

According to AREA’s findings, around 10,000 housing units were sold in Phuket over the past year, with a total transaction value of 90 billion baht, averaging 9 million baht per unit. Most sales were concentrated in Thalang district, with holiday condominiums and villas emerging as the fastest-selling property types, while homes for local residents sold at a slower pace.