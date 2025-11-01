THAI increases aircraft capacity on Chiang Mai and Phuket routes for New Year travel

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) has announced adjustments to its domestic aircraft deployment to better serve passenger demand during the New Year festive period. The changes will affect Chiang Mai and Phuket routes on December 31, 2025 and January 4, 2026, increasing capacity and enhancing passenger comfort.



31 December 2025

Chiang Mai Route (CNX)

Bangkok – Chiang Mai TG102: 07:25 – 08:45

Chiang Mai – Bangkok TG103: 09:25 – 10:50

Aircraft change: From Airbus A320-200 to Airbus A330-300, raising total capacity to 588 seats, an increase of 276 seats.

Phuket Route (HKT)

Bangkok – Phuket TG203: 08:00 – 09:25

Phuket – Bangkok TG204: 10:25 – 11:55

Aircraft change: From Airbus A320-200 to Boeing 777-200ER, increasing capacity to 584 seats, up by 272 seats.



4 January 2026

Chiang Mai Route (CNX)

Bangkok – Chiang Mai TG112: 15:05 – 16:25

Chiang Mai – Bangkok TG113: 17:05 – 18:25

Aircraft change: From Airbus A320-200 to Boeing 787-8, offering 512 seats, an increase of 200 seats.

Phuket Route (HKT)

Bangkok – Phuket TG217: 17:15 – 18:45

Phuket – Bangkok TG218: 19:25 – 21:00

Aircraft change: From Airbus A320-200 to Boeing 787-8, increasing capacity to 512 seats, up by 200 seats.

THAI said the upgrades aim to provide greater seating availability and a more comfortable flying experience during the peak travel season, ensuring all journeys are smooth and convenient for passengers celebrating the New Year holidays.