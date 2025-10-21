Thai Airways board selects 8 new directors for AGM vote, confirms all professionals

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Chairman of the Board of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI), revealed updates on the airline’s board restructuring, confirming that the eight new directors proposed by the nomination committee will be all professionals, with no civil servants included. The board aims to select the most qualified candidates to strengthen Thai Airways’ governance.

He explained that the nomination process follows the standards for listed companies, with October 19, 2025 marking the deadline for shareholders holding more than 5% of shares to submit director nominations. The nomination committee met today (October 21) to select eight candidates based on multiple criteria, including suitability and potential conflicts of interest.

Once the committee finalises the list, it will be submitted to the Thai Airways board on October 23, 2025. If the board approves, the names will be presented to shareholders for election at the annual general meeting (AGM) in December.

One key agenda item for the October 23 board meeting is increasing the number of directors from 11 to 15. Three directors will complete their terms, and one will leave by lottery, according to the rules of the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The eight new directors will be proposed for board approval and then to the AGM.