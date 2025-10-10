Finance Ministry insists Thai Airways won’t return to state-run model

The Ministry of Finance has dismissed speculation that Thai Airways International Plc is returning to a state-enterprise management model following reports of a proposal to appoint a new board of directors and expand its size from 11 to 15 members.

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Finance Ministry and Chairman of Thai Airways’ Board, said on Friday (October 10) that the airline is not managed as a state enterprise and continues to operate fully as a listed company.

“Thai Airways has always been a professional, transparent company,” Lavaron said. “All board members are committed to the best interests of the airline. As long as I remain chairman, there will be no corruption; everything must be done transparently.”