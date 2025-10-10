Thai Airways Board 'Gravely Concerned' Over $400m Jet Lease Proposal

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) is facing intense internal debate after its management repeatedly proposed a controversial plan to lease second-hand Airbus A330-200 aircraft, a move that would incur costs exceeding $400 million.

The push for the expensive deal comes despite the national carrier only having exited its court-supervised business rehabilitation plan in June 2025.

Sources within the airline revealed that the initial effort to introduce the Airbus A330s began in April 2025 under the tenure of former plan administrator Piyasvasti Amranand.

The jets were ostensibly meant to temporarily replace Boeing 777 deliveries, which are now anticipated to be delayed until 2027.

However, the proposal has been met with persistent questions from the new Board of Directors, who have refused to approve the investment across at least three submissions.

The board's scepticism centres on two main areas: operational fit and financial prudence.

Management's argument for the lease was twofold: to counter the delayed delivery of new Boeing 787s and 777s, and to mitigate potential financial underperformance caused by the grounding of some existing aircraft due to a shortage of spare parts for their Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines.

Yet, critics point out a fundamental flaw: the A330 (with a maximum range of approximately seven hours) is not a direct substitute for the long-haul Boeing 777 (which flies ten hours or more).