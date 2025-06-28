Thai Airways revives THB 10bn MRO project, ready to invest this year

Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) is moving forward with plans to invest in a major 10-billion-baht aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) centre at U-Tapao Airport, after the Thai Cabinet recently cancelled an earlier resolution which had granted the airline exclusive development rights while it was still a state enterprise.

With THAI no longer classified as a state-owned enterprise, the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) has announced that the project will now proceed under a private-sector lease model, allowing broader investment opportunities.

Chula Sukmanop, EECO Secretary-General, confirmed that land for the project will soon be opened for bidding, with Thai investors prioritised in the early stages. Both Thai Airways and Bangkok Airways (BA) have expressed readiness to co-invest, having already set aside capital and completed feasibility studies.

EECO expects construction of the MRO hub to begin within this year, in tandem with the development of U-Tapao Airport and the Eastern Aviation City.