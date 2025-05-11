Thailand launches aviation hub plan, eyes Suvarnabhumi for MRO

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and Chairman of the Aviation Hub Committee for MRO development, stated that one of the initiative’s primary goals is to establish a state-of-the-art MRO facility at Suvarnabhumi Airport.
He noted that although Suvarnabhumi has been in operation for 19 years, it still lacks a fully integrated aircraft maintenance centre—an essential piece of infrastructure for a truly competitive aviation hub.
"A section of land at Suvarnabhumi has already been designated for MRO under the airport’s master development plan," he explained. "However, a specific master plan dedicated to MRO must still be created to align with operational needs and real-world usage. This will also give airlines landing at Suvarnabhumi the option of accessing high-quality maintenance services directly on-site."
Airbus, Boeing, and ST Engineering Show Interest in MRO Investment at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Manat stated that the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) centre project at Suvarnabhumi Airport will be a public-private partnership (PPP), with Thai companies expected to take a leading role. Several local aviation maintenance firms have already expressed interest in joining the initiative.
The project has also garnered attention from major international players, including global aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing, both of whom have shown interest in investing in the Suvarnabhumi MRO hub.
Additionally, Singapore-based ST Engineering, a global leader in aircraft maintenance, has expressed interest in relocating its MRO operations from Changi Airport to Suvarnabhumi. "I had the opportunity to discuss with ST Engineering executives during my visit to Singapore last year. They are considering a move due to the increasing land lease costs in Singapore and Changi Airport’s plan to repurpose MRO space for more profitable uses," said Manat.
Manat emphasized that the MRO project at Suvarnabhumi should be driven primarily by Thai enterprises, with other interested companies joining under a unified structure to share resources and reduce operating costs. "This is a long-term project. If we take the lead and announce our readiness, it will help attract more investment," he noted.
Complementary, Not Competitive: Suvarnabhumi MRO Will Not Rival U-Tapao
Addressing concerns about potential competition with the existing U-Tapao MRO facility, Manat clarified that the two centres will have distinct roles. The Suvarnabhumi MRO will focus on line maintenance and light to medium checks that require shorter turnaround times, while U-Tapao will handle heavy maintenance and aircraft overhauls, which demand longer ground time—something not feasible at the high-traffic Suvarnabhumi Airport.
He also highlighted the crucial need for skilled aviation maintenance personnel. A key component of the Suvarnabhumi development plan includes establishing a comprehensive aviation training center.
PPP Aviation Training Centre in the Works at Suvarnabhumi
The government committee plans to establish an aviation personnel training centre at Suvarnabhumi under a PPP model. This all-in-one facility will train pilots, cabin crew, and aircraft technicians, similar to the large-scale training centre operated by All Nippon Airways (ANA) in Japan.
The proposed center has already attracted interest from multiple airlines, particularly due to the current fragmented and high-cost training landscape. Centralising these services would improve efficiency and reduce costs for the aviation industry.
PPP Investment Opportunities in General Aviation Infrastructure
In addition to the MRO and training centre, PPP investment opportunities are also being opened for general aviation infrastructure at Suvarnabhumi. This would support non-scheduled flights and further boost aviation sector capabilities.
Legal Reforms to Boost the Thai Air Cargo Industry
Simultaneously, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is working to reform laws to facilitate Thai investment in air cargo businesses. One key initiative is to ease foreign ownership restrictions, currently capped at 49% for non-Thai stakeholders.
To help local entrepreneurs establish air cargo airlines, CAAT is considering a phased approach: initially allowing Thai ownership at 20%, increasing to 30% within five years, and eventually reaching 100%. This would help foster a stronger, more competitive Thai presence in global air cargo markets.
With this reform, Suvarnabhumi Airport could evolve into a key hub for international cargo operations, positioning Thailand as a central node in global logistics networks. "Today, foreign carriers dominate air cargo in and out of Thailand. If we want Thai businesses to thrive in this space, we must remove outdated restrictions," said Manat.
CAAT expects to finalise its legal study within a year, paving the way for real progress in Thailand's air cargo sector.