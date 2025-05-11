Thailand launches aviation hub plan, eyes Suvarnabhumi for MRO

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and Chairman of the Aviation Hub Committee for MRO development, stated that one of the initiative’s primary goals is to establish a state-of-the-art MRO facility at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

He noted that although Suvarnabhumi has been in operation for 19 years, it still lacks a fully integrated aircraft maintenance centre—an essential piece of infrastructure for a truly competitive aviation hub.

"A section of land at Suvarnabhumi has already been designated for MRO under the airport’s master development plan," he explained. "However, a specific master plan dedicated to MRO must still be created to align with operational needs and real-world usage. This will also give airlines landing at Suvarnabhumi the option of accessing high-quality maintenance services directly on-site."

Airbus, Boeing, and ST Engineering Show Interest in MRO Investment at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Manat stated that the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) centre project at Suvarnabhumi Airport will be a public-private partnership (PPP), with Thai companies expected to take a leading role. Several local aviation maintenance firms have already expressed interest in joining the initiative.

The project has also garnered attention from major international players, including global aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing, both of whom have shown interest in investing in the Suvarnabhumi MRO hub.