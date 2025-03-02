3 EEC investment projects: High-speed rail, airport, and MRO centre

Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee (EECPC), provided an update on the progress of transportation infrastructure development in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).
He stated that the EECPC is currently pushing forward three major investment projects, aiming to commence construction this year and launch operations simultaneously in 2029.
"The EECPC is currently negotiating with private sector partners for the Airport City project, preparing to start construction without waiting for amendments to the high-speed rail contract. An agreement has been reached with the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), which will cover the cost of the high-speed rail tunnel beneath U-Tapao Airport's passenger terminal. This arrangement enables the U-Tapao Airport and Airport City project to begin construction immediately this year."
Meanwhile, regarding the high-speed rail linking the three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao), the SRT is finalizing a revised contract reflecting adjustments due to Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war. The updated contract is nearing completion and will be submitted to the SRT Board, reviewed by the Office of the Attorney General, and then forwarded to the Cabinet for approval. The contract is expected to be signed this year, allowing construction to begin.
Another significant investment project that is set to begin this year is the U-Tapao Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Centre. The EECPC has proposed to the Cabinet for approval to amend the operational plan by cancelling the joint venture model initially approved by the Cabinet on October 30, 2018.
The new plan involves leasing state-owned land in the Eastern Aviation City (EECa) to establish the MRO activities, in accordance with Section 53 of the Eastern Economic Corridor Act of 2018 and regulations on leasing state land in designated special economic zones.
Under this updated plan, the MRO project will no longer be led by Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, as originally decided by the Cabinet. Instead, the project will be opened for private sector bids. However, to ensure the greatest benefit for the country, the EECPC will prioritize investment proposals from Thai operators, recognizing that they have the necessary capabilities, especially Thai Airways, which has experience in the field and remains keen to invest in this project to support the growth of its fleet.
The EECPC aims to expedite the MRO project and begin construction immediately this year once the Cabinet approves the change in the investment model. The process will open up for private sector proposals right away. Thai Airways is preparing to partner with Bangkok Airways to jointly invest in this project. It is expected that the operators will be ready to proceed with the project immediately, with construction taking approximately 3 to 4 years, aiming for completion and service opening alongside U-Tapao Airport in 2030.
As for the three investment projects in the EEC area, they include:
Investment value: THB271.766 billion
Connecting 3 airports with 9 stations across 5 provinces
Total distance: 220 kilometres
Maximum train speed: 250 km/h
Travel time will not exceed 60 minutes
Project status:
Currently revising the joint investment contract due to Covid-19 impact
State Railway of Thailand ready to hand over 100% of the construction area
Service expected to open in 2030.
U-Tapao International Airport and Eastern Airport City Project
Investment Value: THB218.701 billion
Increased Passenger Capacity: 60 million passengers per year
Project Expansion:
Expansion of the passenger terminal area
Development of cargo handling facilities
Construction of air cargo terminal
Free Trade Zone
Development of the Eastern Aviation City
Project Status:
Hiring contractors for Runway 2 and Taxiways construction
Preparing installation of public utilities systems
Preparing to build a new Air Traffic Control Tower
Private sector will begin construction of the Aviation City
Service Opening: Expected in 2030
Investment Value: THB10,000 billion
Capabilities:
Heavy Maintenance: Can handle 3 wide-body aircraft simultaneously
Can support 110 wide-body aircraft and 130 narrow-body aircraft per year
Line Maintenance: Supports up to 70 flights per day (wide-body and narrow-body aircraft)
Aircraft Painting: Capable of painting 22 aircraft per year
Smart-Hanger: Developing an advanced maintenance facility
Revenue Projections:
Estimated revenue in the first year: THB400-500 million
Average annual revenue growth of 2%
Total projected revenue over 50 years: THB200 billion
Project Status:
Currently being proposed to the Cabinet for auctioning
Service Opening: Expected in 2030