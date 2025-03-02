3 EEC investment projects: High-speed rail, airport, and MRO centre

Meanwhile, regarding the high-speed rail linking the three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao), the SRT is finalizing a revised contract reflecting adjustments due to Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war. The updated contract is nearing completion and will be submitted to the SRT Board, reviewed by the Office of the Attorney General, and then forwarded to the Cabinet for approval. The contract is expected to be signed this year, allowing construction to begin.

Another significant investment project that is set to begin this year is the U-Tapao Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Centre. The EECPC has proposed to the Cabinet for approval to amend the operational plan by cancelling the joint venture model initially approved by the Cabinet on October 30, 2018.

The new plan involves leasing state-owned land in the Eastern Aviation City (EECa) to establish the MRO activities, in accordance with Section 53 of the Eastern Economic Corridor Act of 2018 and regulations on leasing state land in designated special economic zones.

Under this updated plan, the MRO project will no longer be led by Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, as originally decided by the Cabinet. Instead, the project will be opened for private sector bids. However, to ensure the greatest benefit for the country, the EECPC will prioritize investment proposals from Thai operators, recognizing that they have the necessary capabilities, especially Thai Airways, which has experience in the field and remains keen to invest in this project to support the growth of its fleet.