Baht nears 31 per US$ as gold rally and Fed-cut bets push currency to 4-year high

The baht strengthened further on Wednesday (December 24, 2025), breaking through the key 31.10 per US$ level in morning trade and hitting its strongest point in more than four years.

The move marked a fresh high since June 14, 2021 (31.06 per US$) and extended gains from the December 23 close of 31.12 per US$.

KResearch (Kasikorn Research Centre) said the baht continued to firm during the session, reaching an intraday peak of 31.02 per US$ by the close, its strongest level in 4 years and 9 months, or since March 2021.

Kanchana Chokpaisalsilp, a research executive at Kasikorn Research Centre, said the baht’s rise has been driven by three main factors that have persisted through December: record-high gold prices, expectations that the US Federal Reserve could cut rates more than once, weakening the dollar, and position unwinding that triggered additional dollar selling as the baht broke key technical levels, including 31.50, 31.40 and 31.30 per US$.

She added that seasonal fourth-quarter support, including capital inflows and a current account surplus, has also helped, while thin year-end liquidity has amplified moves in the currency market.

If these drivers persist, she said the baht has a strong chance of strengthening through 31.00 per US$, with the next levels to watch at 30.90 and 30.60.