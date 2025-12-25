Thai hotels expect weaker second-half revenues in 2025, foreign arrivals seen rising only modestly to 33 million in 2026



Revenues seen softer in the second half of 2025

While revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 was higher than the previous quarter—particularly for hotels in the South, partly due to more long-haul visitors such as Europeans—operators said government measures, including “Half-Half Thailand Travel” and the “Tiew Dee Mee Kuen” scheme, lifted revenues only slightly, by around 3% compared with a year earlier when no such measures were in place.

“However, overall, most hotel businesses assess that revenue in the second half of 2025 is likely to decline compared with the previous year,” he said.



Occupancy improves, South leads

Average hotel occupancy in November 2025 stood at 76%, up from the previous month and from a year earlier. Occupancy for December 2025 is forecast at 77%.

By hotel category, four-star and above properties recorded average occupancy of 78% in November, while hotels rated three-star and below averaged 68%.

Regionally, the South posted the highest average occupancy in November at 82% (up from 67% in October), followed by the Central region at 78% (up from 64%), the East at 75% (up from 64%), and the North at 60% (up from 51%).