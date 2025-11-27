Centara CEO: Floods in Hat Yai will impact revenue by less than 1%, aims to open 8 new hotels next year

Centara confirms that the flood in Hat Yai will have minimal impact on revenue, with projections showing a loss of less than 1% of the entire hotel portfolio.

The company plans to open 8 new hotels next year, expecting 10–15% growth in revenue.

Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts, stated that the recent flood in Hat Yai has affected operations, but Centara Hat Yai Hotel has no significant damage to the building. The hotel had previously moved all essential equipment to higher floors after the 2000 flooding, making it well-prepared for this situation.

Minimal business impact: projected to lose less than 1% of total portfolio revenue

The hotel business disruption in Hat Yai is estimated to last about 1 month, and the company expects this will result in a less than 1% decrease in overall revenue due to booking cancellations. Hat Yai typically sees Malaysian tourists as the largest market, with steady growth every year.

As of now, about 130–140 tourists remain stranded in the area, primarily from Malaysia, who were among the 400 tourists in Hat Yai before the flood. As the water level begins to recede, some tourists have been able to leave, while the remaining tourists are being cared for by the hotel.