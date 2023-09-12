The 1 and Centara Synergy unleashes unrivaled The 1 member perks and points nationwide from now on!

From today onward, The 1 members can claim exclusive privileges at Centara Hotels and Resorts as follows:

- Earning points from spending: Every 25 THB spent earns 1 The 1 Point at hotels (This applies to purchases and bookings made directly with Centara and excludes those made via third party such as online travel agents), restaurants and spas.

- Redeeming points for discounts every day regardless of active promotions – 1,000 The 1 Points can be redeemed on The 1 APP for 100THB on the price of rooms, meals, spa sessions and other hotel services.

- Exclusive Member-Only Special Deals! Enjoy free drinks, buy 1 get 1 free promotions, or other perks like late check-out at participating hotels and restaurants.

- Exclusive privileges encompassing Centara Hotels and Resorts comprise 35 properties around the country, including in Bangkok, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Center Centralworld, in Chiang Mai, Centara Riverside Hotel Chiang Mai, in Hua Hin, Centara Grand Beach Resort and Villas Hua Hin, in Phuket, Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket and Centara Villas Phuket, and in Koh Samui, Centara Reserve Samui. For more information on participating Centara hotels, restaurants and spas, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

Download The 1 APP to keep up with the latest news and privileges from App Store, Play Store and Huawei AppGallery https://go.the1.co.th/UohD/9xavlhrg