Thai housing market slumps as transferred units, loans hit 6-year low

Transfer of residential property to buyers in the first quarter of 2024 fell 13% from the same period last year, the Government Housing Bank’s Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) reported on Thursday. A total 72,954 units were transferred from January to March, the lowest since 2018.

The figures represent a significant slowdown in demand in Thailand's residential property market, said REIC director Wichai Wiratkapan.

Also hitting a six-year low were new housing loans granted in the first quarter this year, which fell 20.5% year on year (YOY), said Wichai. He blamed the drop on tighter loan conditions imposed by financial institutes.

REIC reported that transfers of horizontal (low-rise) residences dropped 18.9% YOY, while condominium transfers only fell 0.6%.

The total value of transferred units in Q1 was 208.73 billion baht, a contraction of 13.4% YOY and the lowest in 19 quarters.

Residences priced 5-7.5 million baht saw the biggest drop in transfers with 20% contraction, followed by units priced 1.5-2 million baht (down 19.8%), 3-5 million baht (down 18.2%), and 2-3 million baht (down 18%).