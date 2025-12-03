Thailand Ranks in Top 10 Destinations for Asia-Pacific Travellers as Tourism Demand Surges

Thailand has secured a place in the top 10 travel destinations for all major Asia-Pacific markets in 2026, according to the world's largest accommodation consumer research conducted by SiteMinder.
The kingdom ranks fifth among Singaporean travellers (16%), eighth among Indian (12%), Indonesian (12%), and Chinese tourists (6%), and ninth among Australians (7%).
Bangkok also features prominently, placing sixth among Singaporean travellers (13%) and seventh among Indians (10%).
The findings emerge from SiteMinder's Changing Traveller Report 2026, which surveyed 12,000 travellers across 14 countries.
"Amid a dynamic global landscape, it's reassuring to see a growing desire to travel and to know that Thailand's rich offerings will continue to draw international guests," said Supakrit Phansomboon, Thailand Country Manager at SiteMinder, during an online media briefing on Tuesday.
Strong Thai Travel Appetite
The survey reveals that 64% of Thai travellers report a stronger desire to travel in 2026, significantly above the global average of 49%. Only 15% indicated decreased interest, despite economic uncertainties and geopolitical concerns.
For domestic travel, Chiang Mai emerges as the top destination at 60%, followed by Pattaya-Chonburi (48%) and Bangkok (30%).
Japanese destinations continue to dominate Thai travellers' international plans, with 56% intending to visit the country. South Korea follows at 33% and China at 27%. Tokyo leads city preferences at 42%, followed by Seoul (27%) and Osaka (23%).
Changing Booking Behaviours
Thai travellers are adapting their strategies, with 38% planning to book further in advance and 31% choosing to stay closer to home—the highest proportion globally. Additionally, 32% will spend less per trip to stretch budgets.
Online travel agencies remain the preferred booking channel at 47%, though this has declined from 55% previously. Search engine bookings increased to 22%, whilst traditional travel agencies rose to 9%.
Notably, 13% of Thai travellers begin their accommodation research on travel blogs—the highest share globally.
Standard rooms remain the preferred choice at 58%—the highest proportion of any nationality surveyed, bucking the global trend towards premium accommodation.
The average budget stands at 9,370 baht per night, with 44% planning to spend 1,600 baht or less.
Thai travellers show the strongest global preference for bed and breakfast accommodation at 21%.
Leading in AI Adoption
Thai travellers are at the forefront of technology adoption, with 95% intending to use artificial intelligence when booking accommodation in 2026—the highest proportion globally.
Price monitoring and alerts rank as the most valued AI capability at 60%, followed by summarised hotel reviews (56%) and personalised recommendations (48%).
Remarkably, 86% of Thai travellers accept hotels using their personal data to customise experiences—well above the 63% worldwide average.
Premium Experience Spending
Despite budget consciousness on accommodation, 51% of Thai travellers will splurge on gourmet dining or wine tasting—the highest globally—followed by spa services (40%) and live music performances (33%).
Nearly 80% support dynamic pricing during peak periods, significantly above the global average of 65%.
Chinese tourists, who comprised 3.8 million visitors between January and October 2025, spend an average of 42,428 baht per trip.
The segment shows 17% growth in luxury travel demand, with 30% preferring well-known hotel brands and nearly four in five planning Superior or Deluxe room bookings.
"With technology playing an increasingly central role—from AI to data-driven personalisation—it will be the hotels that can anticipate and respond to these shifting expectations that are best placed to attract and delight their ideal guests in 2026," Supakrit said.