Thailand Ranks in Top 10 Destinations for Asia-Pacific Travellers as Tourism Demand Surges

Thailand has secured a place in the top 10 travel destinations for all major Asia-Pacific markets in 2026, according to the world's largest accommodation consumer research conducted by SiteMinder.

The kingdom ranks fifth among Singaporean travellers (16%), eighth among Indian (12%), Indonesian (12%), and Chinese tourists (6%), and ninth among Australians (7%).

Bangkok also features prominently, placing sixth among Singaporean travellers (13%) and seventh among Indians (10%).

The findings emerge from SiteMinder's Changing Traveller Report 2026, which surveyed 12,000 travellers across 14 countries.

"Amid a dynamic global landscape, it's reassuring to see a growing desire to travel and to know that Thailand's rich offerings will continue to draw international guests," said Supakrit Phansomboon, Thailand Country Manager at SiteMinder, during an online media briefing on Tuesday.

Strong Thai Travel Appetite

The survey reveals that 64% of Thai travellers report a stronger desire to travel in 2026, significantly above the global average of 49%. Only 15% indicated decreased interest, despite economic uncertainties and geopolitical concerns.

For domestic travel, Chiang Mai emerges as the top destination at 60%, followed by Pattaya-Chonburi (48%) and Bangkok (30%).

Japanese destinations continue to dominate Thai travellers' international plans, with 56% intending to visit the country. South Korea follows at 33% and China at 27%. Tokyo leads city preferences at 42%, followed by Seoul (27%) and Osaka (23%).