TAT focuses on 3 key projects to drive year-end tourism, kicking off the high season

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is ramping up efforts to boost tourism at the end of this year, launching significant events to attract visitors. The “Smiles of the Land” invites Thai people to explore the royal development projects of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, while the “Listen to Your Heart, Never Forget Thailand” campaign targets domestic tourists, encouraging them to explore Thailand’s destinations.
Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications at TAT, revealed the 2025 outlook for Thailand’s tourism during the year-end. He said that from the beginning of the year until October 2025, Thailand saw strong tourism performance, welcoming over 26 million foreign tourists. For domestic tourism, 150 million domestic trips were made, including both primary and secondary cities.
As we approach the peak season, TAT is focused on driving tourism in both main cities and secondary destinations through various initiatives, including Joint Promotions with major travel partners such as airlines and online travel agents.
Key events and festivals planned to attract tourists include:
“These events will be key drivers of tourism and spending. We’ve also adjusted some activities to match the current situation as we pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s passing,” Nithee explained.
In addition, TAT has launched the “Smiles of the Land”, inviting tourists to learn about the royal development work, especially in the areas of land reclamation and job creation. These projects have transformed barren land into thriving tourist spots, contributing to the economy and the people.
TAT has also launched the “Listen to Your Heart, Never Forget Thailand” campaign, targeting affluent Thai travelers who may usually consider going abroad. The campaign aims to showcase Thailand's attractions, activities, and services that can meet the needs of this group.
The campaign focuses on two primary target groups:
Solo Economy Group: Including LGBT individuals and couples, who often seek personal happiness and wellness activities like spas or romantic travel experiences. Woodie Wutthithorn and Oat Akkarapol are the campaign's spokespeople.
Multi-Generation Families: Families with young children, focusing on tourism as a way to strengthen family bonds and foster children’s growth. Lydia-Sarunrat's family represents this group.
Interested participants can join the campaign by visiting the website www.เที่ยวไทยไม่รู้ลืม.com, where they can fill out their personal details and use the code HAPPYNOW2025 to receive discounts of up to 30% at 200 hotels nationwide. The offer is available until November 30, 2025, with redemption valid until March 2026.
TAT encourages everyone to “Listen to Your Heart, Never Forget Thailand” and experience the beauty of Thailand together.
Source: Thansettakit Newspaper, Issue 4152, November 27-29, 2025