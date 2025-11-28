TAT focuses on 3 key projects to drive year-end tourism, kicking off the high season

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is ramping up efforts to boost tourism at the end of this year, launching significant events to attract visitors. The “Smiles of the Land” invites Thai people to explore the royal development projects of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, while the “Listen to Your Heart, Never Forget Thailand” campaign targets domestic tourists, encouraging them to explore Thailand’s destinations.

Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications at TAT, revealed the 2025 outlook for Thailand’s tourism during the year-end. He said that from the beginning of the year until October 2025, Thailand saw strong tourism performance, welcoming over 26 million foreign tourists. For domestic tourism, 150 million domestic trips were made, including both primary and secondary cities.

As we approach the peak season, TAT is focused on driving tourism in both main cities and secondary destinations through various initiatives, including Joint Promotions with major travel partners such as airlines and online travel agents.

Key events and festivals planned to attract tourists include:

Vijit Chao Phraya Light Show

Amazing Thailand Marathon (one of the top marathons worldwide)

SEA Games

Amazing Thailand Countdown to celebrate the New Year, a global landmark event for tourists.

“These events will be key drivers of tourism and spending. We’ve also adjusted some activities to match the current situation as we pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s passing,” Nithee explained.