TAT closely monitors southern floods to assist affected tourists

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2025

The TAT is closely monitoring floods in southern Thailand to assist stranded tourists. Efforts include coordinating with overseas offices and providing flight rescheduling info.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is closely monitoring the flood situation in southern provinces to ensure its local offices can provide immediate assistance to stranded foreign tourists, it announced on Tuesday.

Monitoring tourism hotspots

The TAT stated that it is specifically monitoring the situation in Hat Yai, a key destination for Malaysian tourists. Local offices are being instructed to continuously update the head office on the situation, allowing for a quick response to mitigate the impact on tourism.

Coordinating with international offices

The TAT has also directed its overseas offices, particularly in Malaysia and Indonesia, to communicate with major tourist agencies. They are tasked with updating these agencies on the current situation and measures in place to assist stranded tourists. Additionally, foreign offices have been instructed to inform tourists about unaffected destinations to encourage ongoing visits to Thailand and minimize tourism disruptions.

Assessing impact on foreign arrivals

The TAT is in the process of evaluating the impact of the floods on both short-haul and long-haul markets. It is also communicating with foreign tourists regarding the latest travel measures implemented by concerned agencies, including airports, airlines, and the State Railway of Thailand.

Promoting tourism after floods

Once the flood situation has improved, the TAT plans to launch promotional efforts to encourage visits to affected areas. Events such as Hat Yai’s New Year countdown festival and Chinese New Year celebrations will be promoted to help tourism operators in the region.

Airport and flight information for tourists

Despite the flooding, the TAT confirmed that airports in the South are still operational. Tourists can call the following airports for service inquiries:

  • Hat Yai International Airport: 074-227-000, 074-227001-3
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat International Airport: 075-450-545
  • Surat Thani Airport: 077-441-230
  • Trang Airport: 075-572-152-4
  • Narathiwat Airport: 073-511-161

Flight rescheduling options for foreign tourists

Airlines have implemented measures allowing foreign tourists who were scheduled to fly from Hat Yai airport to reschedule their flights. Tourists must contact their airlines through their official Facebook pages. Passengers can reach the following airlines for assistance:

  • Thai Airways International: 023-561-111
  • Nok Air: 1318
  • Bangkok Airways: 1771 or 02-270-6699
  • Thai Lion Air: 02-529-9999

Train schedule and additional assistance

Foreign tourists wishing to check train schedules can visit the State Railway of Thailand website or call 11555. For those in Songkhla and Hat Yai, the tourist service center can be contacted at 074-311573 for further assistance.
 

