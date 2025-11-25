TAT closely monitors southern floods to assist affected tourists

Promoting tourism after floods

Once the flood situation has improved, the TAT plans to launch promotional efforts to encourage visits to affected areas. Events such as Hat Yai’s New Year countdown festival and Chinese New Year celebrations will be promoted to help tourism operators in the region.

Airport and flight information for tourists

Despite the flooding, the TAT confirmed that airports in the South are still operational. Tourists can call the following airports for service inquiries:

Hat Yai International Airport: 074-227-000, 074-227001-3

Nakhon Si Thammarat International Airport: 075-450-545

Surat Thani Airport: 077-441-230

Trang Airport: 075-572-152-4

Narathiwat Airport: 073-511-161

Flight rescheduling options for foreign tourists

Airlines have implemented measures allowing foreign tourists who were scheduled to fly from Hat Yai airport to reschedule their flights. Tourists must contact their airlines through their official Facebook pages. Passengers can reach the following airlines for assistance:

Thai Airways International: 023-561-111

Nok Air: 1318

Bangkok Airways: 1771 or 02-270-6699

Thai Lion Air: 02-529-9999

Train schedule and additional assistance

Foreign tourists wishing to check train schedules can visit the State Railway of Thailand website or call 11555. For those in Songkhla and Hat Yai, the tourist service center can be contacted at 074-311573 for further assistance.

