TAT opens Crisis Tourism Monitoring Centre 

The ongoing flood situation in southern Thailand is disrupting travel across many provinces, including Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang, Satun, and Surat Thani, with Hat Yai in Songkhla being the most heavily affected area.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), revealed that the southern floods have directly impacted tourism, especially the domestic tourism market in Songkhla, which is a central economic and tourism hub in the southern region.
Hat Yai has been heavily affected by the worst flooding in over 10 years, prompting TAT to revise its tourism forecast for Songkhla for November and December.
For November 2025, TAT estimates 243,150 Thai visitors, which is a 6.9% decline compared to last year, with tourism revenue expected to decrease by 8.5%, totalling 1.92 billion baht.
For the southern region, TAT expects 2.49 million Thai visitors, with a slight growth of 0.92%, but tourism revenue is projected to fall by 1.82%, totalling 16.14 billion baht.
For December 2025, TAT forecasts 306,400 Thai visitors, a 2% decline, with tourism revenue expected to fall by 4% to 2.41 billion baht. This will result in a slight increase in southern tourist arrivals (1.28%), totalling 2.79 million, but tourism revenue will still drop by 1.6% compared to the same period in 2024.
Thapanee stated that hotel closures, roadblocks, and the suspension of train and bus services in Hat Yai have significantly slowed down tourism recovery in the area. It is expected that the recovery will take some time before returning to normal.
For international tourism, TAT expects a short-term impact on Malaysian tourists, who are the largest foreign market in Hat Yai.
However, the situation is expected to return to normal by December, unless the situation worsens, requiring additional measures.
TAT has divided the evaluation into two scenarios:
In Scenario 2, overall foreign tourist arrivals for 2025 are expected to be below 33 million, an 8% decrease from 2024.
TAT opens Crisis Tourism Monitoring Centre to assist tourists
To provide timely support for affected tourists, TAT has opened the Crisis Tourism Monitoring Centre at the TAT Office, 17th floor, Tourism Authority of Thailand Building, from November 25, 2025.
Chuwit Sirawechkul, Deputy Governor for Planning and Policy, is overseeing the centre’s operations. The centre will act as a hub for information, coordinating across markets and offering full support to affected tourists.
“Many tourists, both Thai and foreign, are still stranded in hotels in flood-affected areas. TAT has opened the Crisis Tourism Monitoring Centre to act as a liaison and provide assistance. The centre will also track updates from the affected areas, keeping the public, tourists, travel agents, and stakeholders informed to prevent confusion and minimise impacts. We will also work on strategies to restore confidence in travel and revitalize tourism once the situation stabilises.”
Initially, TAT will focus on urgent assistance for tourists stranded in the affected areas, coordinating with embassies, consulates, and tour operators to facilitate evacuations and safe relocation to shelters before departure when the situation allows.
TAT has already been in contact with foreign consulates to identify stranded tourists and assist with their relocation to emergency shelters.
TAT will also manage the dissemination of information via online and offline channels, creating daily fact sheets to ensure accurate understanding of the situation and affected areas.
They will work with tourism operators both within and outside the affected regions, prepare measures to restore tourism once the crisis is over, and develop strategies for events and promotions to revitalise the local economy.
For more information, tourists can reach TAT’s 24-hour Call Center at 1672 Travel Buddy, or contact the Tourist Police Hotline at 1155.