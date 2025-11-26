TAT opens Crisis Tourism Monitoring Centre 

TAT expects the southern floods to have a severe impact on tourism, revising its forecast for international markets.

Malaysian tourists remain the number one foreign market for Hat Yai, but a 7–18% decline is expected.

The Crisis Tourism Monitoring Centre will monitor the situation and provide assistance to affected tourists.

The ongoing flood situation in southern Thailand is disrupting travel across many provinces, including Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang, Satun, and Surat Thani, with Hat Yai in Songkhla being the most heavily affected area.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), revealed that the southern floods have directly impacted tourism, especially the domestic tourism market in Songkhla, which is a central economic and tourism hub in the southern region.

Hat Yai has been heavily affected by the worst flooding in over 10 years, prompting TAT to revise its tourism forecast for Songkhla for November and December.

For November 2025, TAT estimates 243,150 Thai visitors, which is a 6.9% decline compared to last year, with tourism revenue expected to decrease by 8.5%, totalling 1.92 billion baht.

For the southern region, TAT expects 2.49 million Thai visitors, with a slight growth of 0.92%, but tourism revenue is projected to fall by 1.82%, totalling 16.14 billion baht.

For December 2025, TAT forecasts 306,400 Thai visitors, a 2% decline, with tourism revenue expected to fall by 4% to 2.41 billion baht. This will result in a slight increase in southern tourist arrivals (1.28%), totalling 2.79 million, but tourism revenue will still drop by 1.6% compared to the same period in 2024.