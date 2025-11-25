Another wake-up call: Hat Yai floods show Thailand is still unprepared for Climate Change

Third, rising temperatures are increasing water demand. Hotter weather accelerates evaporation and raises water consumption for people, crops and livestock. This growing demand could spark conflicts between farms, factories and cities during droughts if water is not managed effectively. Industrial zones like the Eastern Economic Corridor already struggle with water shortages, forcing businesses to invest heavily in securing supplies or risk production cuts and reputational damage.

Thailand has not been idle. Over the past several decades, governments have built dams, irrigation networks, floodwalls and drainage tunnels, and improved early-warning systems in many river basins. But most of these investments were designed for yesterday’s climate. Today’s extremes are outpacing yesterday’s infrastructure and plans. Thailand must now start treating climate change explicitly as a water crisis and upgrade its water management accordingly.

That means sustained investment in reservoirs, urban retention basins and flood defences, including drainage systems that match today’s rainfall intensity rather than yesterday’s. Smart water management technologies – such as monitoring sensors, early-warning systems and efficient irrigation like Israel’s drip technology – should be scaled up. Climate-smart agriculture and crop diversification can reduce vulnerability in farming regions, while coastal protection measures based on global best practice can safeguard low-lying communities.

Infrastructure alone will not be enough. Thailand also needs stronger institutions: integrated river-basin planning, clear lines of responsibility between agencies, strict enforcement of land-use and zoning rules, and better coordination between national agencies, local governments and the private sector. Businesses should be required – and supported – to assess and disclose their water and climate risks, and to invest in resilience, from water recycling to more robust supply chains.

Global experience shows that technology and innovation can turn a water crisis into an opportunity. The Netherlands has shifted from simply “fighting” water to “living with” it through the Delta Works and the “Room for the River” programme, which redesigns riverbanks and floodplains so they can safely absorb excess water while protecting cities and farmland. Singapore uses sensors for real-time water monitoring, enabling efficient management across the system. Mexico’s dairy factories recycle water from milk processing, cutting dependence on external supplies. Israel’s advanced irrigation systems have transformed agriculture in arid regions. These examples make one thing clear: proactive investment and innovation are far cheaper than waiting for the next disaster.

Climate change is hitting Thailand through water – and the time to act is now. The Hat Yai floods are not an isolated event but part of a worsening pattern of extremes. By investing in infrastructure, technology, governance and regional cooperation, Thailand can still protect its economy and communities from the growing climate threat. The question is not whether we can afford to act, but whether we can afford not to.